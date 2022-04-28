Britain offered to supply weapons to Georgia and Moldova. Russia reacted

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom Liz Trass offered to supply Western weapons to Georgia and Moldova due to threats from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that this step will provoke instability.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the briefing of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

"In itself, the tendency to provide Ukraine with weapons and other countries are actions that threaten the security of the continent, provoke instability," he said.

He also added that the statement of Trass should be evaluated by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It should be noted that the day before, Trass said that the West should help increase the defense capabilities not only of Ukraine but also of other countries that may be threatened by military aggression by Russia, such as Moldova and Georgia.