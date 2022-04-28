"There is nothing left for physical existence of man": wife of commander of 36th Brigade Kravtsov asks world community to help with evacuation from Mariupol

The wife of the commander of one of the units of the 36th Detached Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky, who is surrounded in Mariupol, Maryna Kravtsova asks the world community to help evacuate the wounded, civilians and military garrison concentrated at the Azovstal plant.

Dear World Community!

I, Kravtsova Maryna, the wife of the Commander of one of the units, who together with soldiers of the Azov Special Regiment, the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mikhail Bilinsky, and other soldiers, is surrounded by the Russian enemy in Mariupol with civilians. They have been in inhumane conditions for more than 64 days, continuing to affect Azovstal's only controlled plant in the city, which is almost 98% destroyed.

Nearly a thousand civilians, mostly newborns, women and the elderly, have been forced into hiding at the Azovstal plant because they have been under round-the-clock missile, artillery and heavy bombardment for 64 days, including heavy airstrikes, including and FAB 3000.

Hundreds of wounded soldiers who managed to be rescued on the battlefield are dying in agony because there are no proper conditions and medicines.

In this situation, evacuation is needed, which still does not exist, and logistics for the supply of weapons, too.

There is nothing left for the physical existence of man: no food, no water, no necessary medical care.

On April 21, 2022, Vladimir Putin promised the whole world not to storm the Azovstal plant, but on the same day Chechen militants Ramzan Kadyrov attacked the Azovstal plant with the support of aircraft, artillery of various systems, tanks and armored personnel carriers.

Air bombardments and artillery raids continue.

Every day there are irreparable losses, every day dozens of wounded and dead.

Commands of the troops currently defending the city of Mariupol have written appeals to the whole world that they are ready to leave the city, subject to security guarantees for the withdrawal of garrison personnel, wounded and civilians who remained there.

But since Russia has never kept its promises to create safe humanitarian corridors in Mariupol, I, on behalf of all the mothers, wives and children of our defenders, turn to you, the World Community, for help.

We ask you to help evacuate the wounded, rescue civilians and withdraw the remnants of the military garrison concentrated at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Help make this tragedy known and save thousands of people who are desperately fighting death every day and who still have faith in peace and tranquility in Ukraine.

Sincerely, Maryna Kravtsova.