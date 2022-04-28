Biden proposes mechanism that will allow frozen assets of Russian individuals to be sent to help Ukraine

US President Joseph Biden has decided to ask for approval of a package of laws that will help the administration use the assets of individuals associated with Russia to help Ukraine.

The White House reported about it on Thursday.

The statement said that the president would "send proposals for a comprehensive package of laws that would give additional opportunities to the US government to ensure that the Russian government and Russian oligarchs are responsible" for the situation in Ukraine.

Biden's proposals, in particular, call for the use of confiscated assets of sanctioned individuals to fund aid to Ukraine. The White House explained that the State Department, the Justice Department and the US Treasury Department will jointly decide on the use of assets frozen "due to corruption, violations of sanctions and export control measures, as well as a number of other violations."

In addition, Biden's proposal, according to the White House, will allow the United States to create "a more flexible administrative process involving the Treasury and the Justice Department to confiscate property in the United States of Russian oligarchs who have fallen under sanctions."

