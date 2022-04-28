ENG
War
Chernihiv region was shelled from territory of the Russian Federation. Enemy fired about 15 grenade launchers, State Border Guard Service said

Border guards of the Chernihiv detachment recorded shelling from the territory of Russia near the Ukrainian checkpoint "Senkivka".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that the enemy fired about 15 shots from an automatic grenade launcher.

Soldiers of the State Border Guard Service were not injured in the shelling.

"It should be noted that according to the Government's decision of February 28, all checkpoints on the border with Russia, Belarus and the Transnistrian segment of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border are closed," the statement said.

