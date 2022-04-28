PACE voted for urgent establishment of tribunal to investigate Russian crimes in Ukraine

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution proposing the urgent establishment of a special international tribunal to investigate the crimes of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

115 deputies voted for the document, none voted against, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The resolution states that both the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation and those who committed the crimes must appear before the tribunal.

In particular, the PACE calls for the urgent establishment of a special international criminal tribunal, which, among other things, should be empowered to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression allegedly committed by Russia's political and military leadership. The tribunal should also have the right to issue international arrest warrants without limiting the immunity of the state or heads of state and government and other public officials.

The tribunal should be established by a group of like-minded states in the form of a multilateral treaty approved by the United Nations General Assembly, with the support of the Council of Europe, the European Union and other international organizations.

The tribunal should be located in Strasbourg, France, given the synergies that could be achieved with the European Court of Human Rights, which considers many related individual and intergovernmental applications.

The document calls on the UN General Assembly to support the establishment of such a special international tribunal. The resolution also calls on the UN International Court of Justice to provide an advisory opinion on any restrictions that may be imposed on the veto power of permanent members of the UN Security Council on the basis of general principles of law concerning the prohibition of abuse of rights and responsibilities. members of international organizations to faithfully exercise their rights to membership.

Also on the initiative of the Ukrainian delegation, the PACE resolution proposed to "use the assets of Russian citizens subject to sanctions for their responsibility in the war of aggression launched against Ukraine by the Russian Federation as soon as their (assets) confiscation is final, for compensation to Ukraine and its citizens for any damage caused by the war of aggression of the Russian Federation ".

The resolution was adopted following a PACE debate on the basis of a report to the Assembly by Alexander Pochey (Poland), Representative of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, "Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: Prosecution of Perpetrators of Serious Violations of International Humanitarian Law and Other International Crimes".