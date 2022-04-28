Russia forcibly deported to its territory over 30 thousand Mariupol residents, - Kirilenko

The Russian occupiers forcibly deported more than 30,000 residents of Mariupol, Donetsk region, to Russia.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko at a briefing at the Media Center "Ukraine", informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

They take to their so-called filtration camps near Mariupol. These are, for example, settlements along the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov. When they take people there, they distribute them to women with children and men. They divide according to age. And then they select documents. certifying that they are citizens of Ukraine, "Kyrylenko said.

The head of the Donetsk regional administration added that the occupiers are distributing certificates developed according to their own models to Mariupol residents and then forcibly taking them to the previously occupied districts of the Donetsk region or to the territory of the Russian Federation.

