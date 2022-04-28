During searches of Medvedchuk's housemate found 467 thousand dollars and 87 thousand euros, - Venediktov

During searches, 467 thousand dollars and 87 thousand euros were found in the housemate of Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"An ordinary woman lived and worked as a domestic worker. Globally, nothing special. During the investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed to forcibly change or overthrow the constitutional order or seize state power , changes in the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine) conducted a court-sanctioned search of a housewife and confiscated 467 thousand US dollars and 87 thousand euros. sold something, this is life.

Yes, she is like this: a selfish, lucky, thoughtful, modern home worker of Medvedchuk, "she said.

