We do not attack Russia, we want to help Ukraine protect itself from Russian aggression, - Biden

US President Joe Biden stressed that only Putin can stop the war against Ukraine.

He stated this during a speech, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite the Kremlin's rhetoric, we want to reiterate that we are not attacking Russia, we want to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. It was Putin's choice to start this brutal aggression and it could be Putin's choice to stop this aggression.

Russia is the aggressor. There is no doubt about that. The world must do everything possible to bring Russia to justice. Russia continues this attack at the cost of enormous human losses. We see numerous war crimes being committed in the territories that Russia has tried to control. As soon as these crimes and atrocities continue, we will continue to support Ukraine," the US leader said.

