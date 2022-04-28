Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion at 6:00pm on April 28

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 28.

Як інформує According to Censor.NET, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announces this on Facebook.

The statement reads: "Sixty-four days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our State continues.

A hostile offensive operation continues in the Eastern Operational Zone to encircle the Joint Forces, establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintaining the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

Read more: Chernihiv region was shelled from territory of the Russian Federation. Enemy fired about 15 grenade launchers, State Border Guard Service said

No significant changes in the enemy's activity have been recorded in the Volyn and Polissya areas. Enemy aircraft continue to launch missile and air strikes on targets in Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. According to available information, the aviation units of the Air Force of the Russian Federation continue to use the Baranovichi airfield. The air defense means of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to be on duty in an enhanced mode.

In the northern direction, no signs of enemy formation of the group to resume the offensive were found. The occupiers are taking measures to strengthen the coverage of certain areas of the border. Thus, additional units of the Rosguard were introduced into the border zone in the direction of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy deployed up to five divisions of the Iskander-M OTRK in the Belgorod region.

The enemy continues to regroup its forces. According to available information, the enemy brought a battalion tactical group of airborne troops to the territory of the Russian Federation to restore combat capability due to significant losses in personnel and military equipment. In addition, a battalion tactical group from the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District was moved from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation to the Kharkiv region. The enemy continues air reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles.

See more: Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded. PHOTOS

Enemy units attempted to attack the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the directions of Brazhkivka and Dovhenky. They were unsuccessful, lost and withdrew. The occupiers also tried unsuccessfully to take control of the main objects of Velyka Komyshuvakha.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have restored control over the settlement of Kutuzivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, in order to bind our troops and hold the previously occupied frontiers, the enemy fired on the positions of Ukrainian defense units using jet systems of volley fire and artillery almost along the entire line of contact.

The enemy tried to completely capture Rubizhne, but was unsuccessful, suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to advance in the directions of the settlements of Solodke and Novomykhailivka.

The enemy continued to launch air strikes on Mariupol. The main efforts were focused on blocking our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant in order to prevent their breakthrough.

In the direction of Donetsk - Zaporozhye, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of the settlements Neskuchne and Vremivka, had no success. Continues to strengthen the grouping of troops.

Ships of the occupying fleet in the Black and Azov Seas continue to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, perform tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities and conduct reconnaissance.

Attempts to storm the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka and Tavriyske were successfully repulsed in the Pivdennobuzhsky direction; Ivanivka and Zagradivka ".

See more: Consequences of shelling by occupiers of Ocheretyn community in Donetsk region: Only in one village 27 houses were damaged. PHOTO