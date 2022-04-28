Armed Forces restored control over Kutuzivka of Kharkiv region, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders liberate Kutuzivka in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Enemy units attempted to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the areas of Brazhkivka and Dovhenky. They were unsuccessful, lost and withdrew. The occupiers also tried unsuccessfully to take control of the main objects of the Great Komyshuvakha.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have restored control over the settlement of Kutuzivka in the Kharkiv region, "the statement reads.

