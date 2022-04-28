ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12683 visitors online
News War
14 710 14

Armed Forces restored control over Kutuzivka of Kharkiv region, - General Staff

зсу

Ukrainian defenders liberate Kutuzivka in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Enemy units attempted to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the areas of Brazhkivka and Dovhenky. They were unsuccessful, lost and withdrew. The occupiers also tried unsuccessfully to take control of the main objects of the Great Komyshuvakha.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have restored control over the settlement of Kutuzivka in the Kharkiv region, "the statement reads.

Read more: We do not attack Russia, we want to help Ukraine protect itself from Russian aggression, - Biden

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4352) firing (405) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 