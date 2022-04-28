25% of houses in Kharkiv are uninhabitable, about 50% of schools were destroyed by occupiers, - Terekhov

A quarter of housing in Kharkiv is uninhabitable due to shelling by the Russian occupiers.

The mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov reported about it on air of Ukraine 24, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, 25% of housing in the city is unfit, I mean apartment buildings, for housing. Today, about 50%, think about it, 50% of schools were destroyed by the occupier!" he said.

According to Terekhov, the occupiers have been shelling Kharkiv every day since the beginning.

Read more: Armed Forces restored control over Kutuzivka of Kharkiv region, - General Staff