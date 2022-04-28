25% of houses in Kharkiv are uninhabitable, about 50% of schools were destroyed by occupiers, - Terekhov
A quarter of housing in Kharkiv is uninhabitable due to shelling by the Russian occupiers.
The mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov reported about it on air of Ukraine 24, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, 25% of housing in the city is unfit, I mean apartment buildings, for housing. Today, about 50%, think about it, 50% of schools were destroyed by the occupier!" he said.
According to Terekhov, the occupiers have been shelling Kharkiv every day since the beginning.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password