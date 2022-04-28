Discussed Ukrainian refugees, Ukraine's European perspective and energy security - Shmyhal held meeting with his Bulgarian colleague Petkov

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmigal and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov discussed support for Ukrainian refugees, Ukraine's European perspective and energy security.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the government's press service after a meeting between Shmyhal and his Bulgarian counterpart.

"Ukraine is grateful to Bulgaria for participating with the international community in supporting our country. We highly appreciate the Bulgarian government's decision to send EUR706,000 in humanitarian aid and the decision to provide EUR181,000 in assistance to Ukrainian refugees," Shmyhal noted.

He stressed that Ukraine especially appreciates the transfer of protective ammunition for our soldiers defending not only Ukraine but also the European borders.

Among other things, the prime ministers of Ukraine and Bulgaria discussed the country's integration into the European Union.

Read more: Shmygal told US congressmen about Ukraine's needs for economic recovery

"Weapons are the main thing Ukraine needs to restrain the enemy. Sanctions - to weaken Russia and discourage aggression. Finance - to keep Ukraine's macroeconomic stability. And the fourth important question for us is Ukraine's belonging to the European family", - emphasized Shmyhal.

In addition, the sides separately discussed energy security in Europe. The Ukrainian Prime Minister noted that after the Ukrainian energy system joins ENTSO-E, the country will be able to export up to 2 thousand MW of electricity to the EU countries, in particular to Bulgaria.

"The head of the Ukrainian government expressed gratitude for Bulgaria's support of the European Union's sanctions policy against Russia. But for the personal initiative of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to impose separate sanctions against the aggressor, which are very effective today in helping Ukraine to fight the enemy," the message reads.

Watch more: We will stop this miserable under-empire of Kremlin once and for all - politicians and military leadership congratulate Ukrainians on Easter. VIDEO&PHOTOS