Pentagon: Russian progress in Donbass is slow and unequal due to logistical problems

The U.S. estimates that Russian forces are making "slow and uneven" progress in the Donbass partly because of Ukrainian resistance, but also because of long-term logistical problems.

This was stated by a high-ranking representative of the U.S. Department of Defense. According to Censor.NЕТ, this states "European truth" with reference to CNN.

"There's still a lot of back and forth movement in the Donbass in terms of territory gained or lost, frankly, by both sides," the official said.

He said Russia now has 92 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine compared to 85 last week.

However, the official also said that constant "logistical problems" prevent Russian troops from advancing more "a few kilometers a day just because they don't want to move too far ahead of their logistics."

Watch more: Pentagon is preparing to send another batch of aid to Ukraine: Stinger, Javelin and other equipment. VIDEO

Russia is advancing east and south from Izyum, but still faces resistance from Ukrainian troops, the official noted.

In the South, the official stated that the U.S. observed some Russian troops leaving the besieged city of Mariupol and heading northwest toward Zaporizhzhya, despite the fact that Mariupol has still not fallen, as evidenced by the prolonged Russian strikes on the city.

The official also reported that Russia has launched more than 1,900 missiles at Ukraine since the invasion began in February.