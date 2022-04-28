ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9807 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 821 3

In Eastern direction on April 28, enemy launched 3 attacks, destroyed 42 occupants, 3 tanks, 2 drones - OC "East"

схід,оту

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East"

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by ОC "East".

The report notes: "In particular, on April 28, Russian fascist troops launched two attacks. Fighting continues. Enemy losses are as follows: personnel - 42; tanks - 3; IFVs - 2; APCs - 1; AFVs - 1; APs - 1; UAVs - 2.

Read more: In Eastern direction 3 attacks of Russians were repulsed, 75 occupants, 1 IFV and 1 UAV were destroyed, - OC "East"

Author: 

arms (885) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3011)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 