In Eastern direction on April 28, enemy launched 3 attacks, destroyed 42 occupants, 3 tanks, 2 drones - OC "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East"

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by ОC "East".

The report notes: "In particular, on April 28, Russian fascist troops launched two attacks. Fighting continues. Enemy losses are as follows: personnel - 42; tanks - 3; IFVs - 2; APCs - 1; AFVs - 1; APs - 1; UAVs - 2.

