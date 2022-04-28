ENG
Russia hit Kyiv during Guterres and Petkov's visits, demonstration of Russia's attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and world, - Kuleba

The Russian occupants struck Kiev exactly when Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov and UN Secretary General Guterres were in the city on an official visit.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reported about it in Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia struck Kyiv exactly when UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov were visiting our capital. By this disgusting act of barbarism, Russia once again demonstrates its attitude toward Ukraine, Europe, and the world," he emphasized.

