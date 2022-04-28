Rashists shelled Kharkiv region continuously during day: 5 people killed, 11 wounded

Russian occupiers continue to shell Kharkiv region, in result of killing 11 civilians.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Today is another day of almost uninterrupted shelling of the Kharkiv region by Russian invaders. Civilians continue to die under the fire of the occupiers.

The enemy continued to fire artillery at Kharkiv. Today they shelled the Kyivsky and Nemyshlyansky districts. 2 civilians were killed, 4 Kharkiv residents were wounded", - said in the message.

The shelling of the settlements of Kharkiv district also continued. In Khroly - 1 wounded, in Kotlyary - 1 wounded, 1 person died. In Pokotylivka - 5 wounded and 2 dead.

"Today, the occupiers made another attempt to attack Izyum in the directions of Brazhkivka, Dovhenky and Velyka Komyshuvakha. But they suffered heavy losses and were forced to retreat. Our defenders are heroically defending themselves. The enemy is suffering heavy losses," he said.

