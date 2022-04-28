The U.S. House of Representatives supported opening of lend-lease to Ukraine by 220 votes

The Lend-Lease and Protect Democracy in Ukraine Act was considered by the House of Representatives and voted on today in the United States.

This was announced on Twitter account of the U.S. House of Representatives, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Andrii Iermak, head of the Presidential Office, explained what this law changes for Ukraine.

"The text of the document refers to giving the U.S. President expanded authority to transfer or lease defense assets to Ukraine to protect civilians from Russian military invasion" and for other purposes.

After the Act is adopted, the head of the White House is required to establish fast-track procedures for the delivery of products within 60 days.

The Lend-Lease Act makes it possible to speed up considerably the delivery of arms, transports, food, and aid to us from the United States. And all this will allow us to dislodge the Russian army from our territories.

It should also be understood that the Lend-Lease means that the U.S. is confident that Ukraine will win over Russia," the report reads.

