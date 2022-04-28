In Donbass on April 28, 9 enemy attacks were repulsed. 6 tanks, 1 artillery system, 12 armored vehicles, 1 plane and 5 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions Ukrainian soldiers continue to repel enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in Facebook of JFO press service.

The message notes: "During the current day, April 28, the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping successfully repelled 9 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 tanks, one artillery system, 12 armored vehicles, one vehicle and one anti-aircraft launcher.

Air Defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one aircraft, one cruise missile and five unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

