On April 28, 1 aircraft, 9 drones and 5 cruise missiles shot down - Air Forces

On April 28, the enemy is building up its forces both on the ground and in the sky, air strikes and launches of cruise missiles of air and sea basing became more frequent.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by the Air Forces Command.

The report notes: "Five such missiles - type "Kalibr" and type "X" were shot down within a day.

Also the enemy increases the presence of UAVs in the Ukrainian sky, successfully destroyed by our Air Defense. Nine drones were defeated: seven of the "Orlan-10" type and two of an unspecified type.

In Kharkiv region Air Force anti-aircraft missile unit shoots down another Su-34 fighter-bomber!

A total of 15 air targets were hit during the day on April 28: 1 aircraft (Su-34); 5 cruise missiles; 9 UAVs.

Air Force aviation continues performing special tasks in Ukrainian airspace. This includes transport and fighter cover of attack groups of attack aircraft and bombers, which are inflicting fire on positions of occupation troops".

