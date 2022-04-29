More than 100 civilians killed, 435 wounded in Kyiv during war
As of April 29, 1,187 bodies of civilians killed by the Russian military had been found in the Kyiv region.
This was stated by the Chief of Police of Kyiv Andriy Nebytov during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"To date, 1,187 of our compatriots, civilians, have died at the hands of the Russian army," he said.
Nebitov added that on April 28 alone, 26 bodies were found in the Kyiv region. Work on dismantling the debris and searching for the dead continues. More than 200 people are still missing.
