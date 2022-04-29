Rescuers found dead body in house in Kyiv in which Russian rocket hit yesterday, - Klitschko
Rescuers found the body of a victim in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, where a rocket of the Russian military hit on April 28.
This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.
"Rescuers who are continuing to inspect and dismantle the rubble of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a rocket hit yesterday, have found the body of the deceased," he said.
Klitschko also said that four people were hospitalized as a result of the shelling.
According to him, the house where the shell hit was new, many people did not have time to settle there.
Klitschko also said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion as a result of Russian attacks in the capital, 435 civilians were injured, and more than 100 were killed, including 4 children.
Earlier it was reported that ten people were injured.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password