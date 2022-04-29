Rescuers found dead body in house in Kyiv in which Russian rocket hit yesterday, - Klitschko

Rescuers found the body of a victim in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, where a rocket of the Russian military hit on April 28.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

"Rescuers who are continuing to inspect and dismantle the rubble of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a rocket hit yesterday, have found the body of the deceased," he said.

Klitschko also said that four people were hospitalized as a result of the shelling.

According to him, the house where the shell hit was new, many people did not have time to settle there.

Read more: There is hope for evacuation of civilians from Azovstal in Mariupol - Vereshchuk

Klitschko also said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion as a result of Russian attacks in the capital, 435 civilians were injured, and more than 100 were killed, including 4 children.

Earlier it was reported that ten people were injured.