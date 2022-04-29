Journalist Vira Gyrych killed as result of Russian missile hitting building in Kyiv. PHOTO

As a result of a Russian missile hitting a residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, a resident of the house, Radio Svoboda employee Vira Gyrych, died.

This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Oleksandr Demchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a small car of Vira Girich, my colleague from Radio Svoboda. A couple of years ago she drove us to Nemishayevo to tell us how to look for information in the occupied territories. Now Vira is gone. An accurate Russian missile hit her house, and Vira lay there all night. And was found only in the morning. Personally, I'm not angry and I don't want to cry, because it should be repeated every day. I just don't know how to tell what a wonderful person is no more alive," he said.

