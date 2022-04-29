Almost all men were taken to filtration camp from outskirts of Mariupol and have not been released for more than week, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko

The invaders took almost all the men from the outskirts of Mariupol to the filtration camp in the village of Bezimenne and have not been released for more than a week.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Russian Su-34 shot down over Kharkiv region

"Almost all men were taken to the Bezimenne filtration camp in the suburbs (Myrnyi, Volonterivka, Vynohradne). Even after the filtration, they have not been released for more than a week. We continue to find out the causes and consequences," the mayor's adviser wrote.

See more: Journalist Vira Gyrych killed as result of Russian missile hitting building in Kyiv. PHOTO

He noted that there are no filtration authorities in Mariupol itself, and to pass the filtration, without which further stay in the city becomes difficult, you need to get to the filtration authorities (or in four filter camps, or to the appropriate filtration points in the occupied territory).

To simplify the process, buses of the DPR Ministry of Emergency Situations are sent daily from the former Metro in the Tsentralny district and from the №5 school in the Left Bank district to Starobesheve, Donetsk region, where filtration takes place. After filtering, you can either return to Mariupol on your own (transport is not provided, ie one-way buses), or choose the route of deportation to Russia. At least, unlike the camps in Mangush, Yalta, Nikolsokm, Bezymyanny, there is no compulsion to deport, Andryushchenko said.

He added that filtration measures in Mariupol are intensifying. Entry into the city even with a filter paper is possible only if you register in Mariupol or provide proof that you go to relatives conditionally first line - parents, children.

"At any time in any part of the city you can be stopped and required documents for inspection," - said Andryushchenko.