Russian occupiers kidnap two British volunteers in Dniprorudny to help evacuate people

According to the British volunteer group Presidium Network, two British citizens were abducted by the Russian military in the city of Dniprorudne, Zaporozhye region.

As reported by Associated Press, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBussinessInform.

The group's chief operating officer, Dominique Byrne, says Britain's Paul Yuri and Dylan Gillie were captured by the occupiers when they helped evacuate the family from the war zone. Byrne says the volunteers acted independently and were not affiliated with any organized group.

Byrne also said that the family, whom the British helped evacuate, was interrogated by Russians about "British spies." The family then managed to get to Poland.

Russia has not confirmed the capture of British citizens.