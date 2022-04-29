Stormtroopers of Main Intelligence Department of Ministry of Defense liberated strategically important village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region from occupiers

The village of Ruska Lozova in the Kharkiv region was liberated from the occupiers by the assault unit of the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense under the command of the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense with reference to journalist Denys Kazansky.

"This is a strategically important settlement located on the Kharkiv-Belgorod highway. It was from this suburb, during the occupation, where the enemy aimed at the civilian infrastructure and housing estates of Kharkiv," the statement said.

It is known that it is currently completely under the control of the Armed Forces.