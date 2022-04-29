Authorities of Russian Federation publicly admit that defeat in conditions of sanctions waits in near future, - Center of Counteraction to Misinformation

The Center of Counteraction to Misinformation analysts say that the restructuring of Russia's economy to new realities is unlikely.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

An analysis by the Bank of Russia's Research and Forecasting Department released in April found that the onset of the most shocking consequences for the Russian economy today is being held back by the fact that many companies continue to operate on old stocks of imported materials and components.

"Attempts to establish supplies through so-called parallel imports will complicate logistics and increase the price of these imports to" non-market "prices. Import substitution in terms of" gray "imports will lead to the production of deliberately uncompetitive products," the statement said.

Analysts at the Central Bank conclude that under conditions of restrictions, in a few years Russia will come to self-sufficiency at the "digital" technological level.

"This is the same price of war that the Russian economy has already begun to pay!" The Center for Counteracting Disinformation notes.