Britain will send experts to gather evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine - Trass

British Foreign Secretary Liz Trass said the government would send a group of experts to help Ukraine gather evidence of Russian war crimes.

"Russia has brought barbarism to Ukraine and committed vile atrocities, including against women. The British experience will help find the truth and bring the Putin regime to justice. Justice will come," Trass said.

According to her, "a group of experts will assist the Ukrainian government in gathering evidence and prosecuting war crimes and will include experts on sexual violence in conflict situations."

They will arrive in Poland in early May and meet with international partners, NGOs, refugees and Ukrainian officials to determine what assistance they can provide.

Experts' experience will "help uncover the truth and hold the Putin regime accountable for everything they have done," Trass stressed.

The statement was made public ahead of a visit to The Hague, where she intends to meet with Piotr Hoffman, chairman of the International Criminal Court.

