Russian helicopter fired at Sumy region with unguided missiles, - State border service
Today, a Russian military helicopter fired at Ukrainian territory in the Sumy region with unguided missiles.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported about it, Censor.NET reports.
"A Russian helicopter fired unguided missiles at Ukrainian territory.
This afternoon, a military helicopter of racists fired on Ukrainian territory at the Yunakivka Border Guard Service in the Sumy Region.
Defenders of Ukraine were not injured during the shelling," the statement said.
