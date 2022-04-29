Shooting of Buryats with Chechens took place near Chornobaivka, because former do not want to go on offensive and want more of loot, - intelligence

During the night in the occupied Kyselivka of the Chornobayivka village community of the Kherson region, a shootout took place between the Russian military of Chechen and Buryat nationality.

More than a hundred participants were noted in the incident, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown, informs Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The causes of the interethnic conflict are the reluctance of the Buryats to conduct offensive hostilities and the "inequality" of conditions with the Chechens. The latter do not happen at all on the front line, remaining in the rear exclusively as "barricading detachments." Their task is to encourage the occupying forces to take active action. That is, open fire on those who are trying to retreat.

Another reason is the uneven distribution of loot. The main "benefit" from looting is received by the same Chechens", it is told in the message.

Also due to the unwillingness to take part in the offensive, a conflict arose between the commanders and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces in the occupied Fedorivka, Zaporizhia region. Russians are complaining to locals about cheating when signing contracts and obtaining consent to take part in hostilities.

"It turned out that the Russian contractors were promised an operation under the "Crimean scenario". That is, the lack of resistance from Ukraine, the allocation of housing in the occupied territories and a quiet service.

Seeing the real picture, many Russians refused to continue their service. This led to a conflict, which was resolved by the FSB. Some servicemen were taken away in an unknown direction after interrogations. They did not return to the place of service, "the intelligence service said.

