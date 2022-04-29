Azovstal will not work under Russian occupation under any circumstances, - Akhmetov

The Azovstal plant in Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukraine's steadfast resilience to the Russian enemy.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the article of CNN.

According to the newspaper, Mariupol is 80% destroyed, and tens of thousands of residents are missing. Many workers of the plant lost relatives and friends due to the shelling by Russian troops. And today, Azovstal is a symbol that Putin wants to destroy.

Despite heavy shelling by Russian troops, Azovstal is still resisting. But even if the city is captured, the plant will not work.

Rinat Akhmetov, a businessman and the richest man in Ukraine, a shareholder in Metinvest, which owns Azovstal, assured this.

"Under no circumstances, Azovstal will work under Russian occupation," Akhmetov said.

As is known, Azovstal remains the only uncaptured facility in Mariupol blocked by Russian troops. Hundreds of civilians are hiding in the plant's bomb shelters, who are not allowed to leave the city. There is a humanitarian catastrophe: there is no food and water, light and heat. Every day the plant comes under heavy artillery fire.

Earlier, Akhmetov also said that he was proud of the fact that Azovstal has become a stronghold of resistance in Mariupol, and stressed that this city will always be Ukrainian.

