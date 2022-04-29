Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on April 29

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 29.

"The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. An inspection of the readiness of the aviation component of the regular forces and means of the air defense system of the Republic of Belarus was noted.

The threat of missile and bomb strikes on the objects of our State from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy, by keeping the appropriate set of troops, is trying to prevent the movement of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Seversky direction to the Eastern Operational Zone. In the areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine, the enemy deployed part of the units deployed to restore combat capability.

In the future, it is possible that the enemy will demonstrate and provoke in the areas adjacent to the state border of Ukraine. In particular, there is a possibility of shelling of units of the Defense Forces and infrastructure in the border areas.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy group of the 6th General Army, the coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets is focusing on maintaining positions in the area north and southeast of Kharkiv, trying to deploy additional artillery units.

In the Izium direction, the enemy is operating with units of the 1st Panzer Army, the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District, the 35th All-Military Army, the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and the Airborne Troops. The enemy's main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance and inflicting fire damage on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To ensure additional transfer of troops in the Izium direction, the occupiers provide additional pontoon-bridge crossings across the Seversky Donets River.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, enemy units are trying to launch an offensive in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, and Popasna directions.The enemy continues to try to establish full control over the settlements of Rubizhne and Popasna and is preparing to advance on Severodonetsk. The enemy continues artillery shelling of our troops.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the occupiers' groups were reinforced by additional artillery units from the 1st Army Corps.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continued to launch air strikes on Mariupol. His main efforts were focused on blocking units of our troops in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant, as well as transferring some units from Mariupol to the Kurakhiv direction.

The enemy continues to launch air and missile strikes to destroy civilian infrastructure and disrupt the logistics of our troops.

In order to clarify the position of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance using the UAV "Orlan-10". He continues to lose this reconnaissance equipment.

In the South Buz and Bessarabian directions, the enemy is trying to fight with the available forces in order to improve its tactical position. Continues to regroup, increases the system of fire damage, improves the engineering equipment of positions.

As part of the increase in the system of logistics of the troops, the occupiers deployed assembly points for damaged vehicles and points for repair and restoration of equipment.

In the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, the Russian Federation continues to disseminate information through pro-Kremlin media about the threat to the population of the region from Ukraine. In particular, there are reports of another case of Ukrainian UAVs being used over ammunition depots.

Defenders of Ukraine hold certain defensive lines, destroy the enemy, continue to move deep into the occupied territories and liberate settlements.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! "The message reads.

