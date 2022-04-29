Russians are trying to conduct offensive in Lyman, Severodonetsk and Popasna directions, - General Staff on situation in Donbas on April 29. VIDEO

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on the fighting in the Donetsk direction during April 29.

The report notes: "In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy units are trying to conduct an offensive in the Lyman, Severodonetsk and Popasna directions. The enemy continues to try to establish full control over the settlements of Rubizhne and Popasna and carries out preliminary measures to advance on Severodonetsk. The enemy continues to shell our troops with artillery.

In the Kurakhovo direction, the occupant grouping is reinforced by additional artillery units from the 1st Army Corps.

On the Mariupol direction, the enemy continued air strikes against Mariupol. It concentrated its main efforts on blocking our troops in the area of the Azovstal plant, as well as overturning some of its units from the Mariupol direction to the Kurakhovo direction.

The enemy continues air and missile strikes aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure and disrupting the logistical support system of our troops. In order to clarify the position of Ukrainian Defense Forces units, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using "Orlan-10" UAVs. It continues to lose this reconnaissance equipment".

