We will not give up - UN Secretary General Guterres wrote letter to Ukrainians after his visit to Kyiv

The United Nations will intensify its efforts to save lives and reduce human suffering in Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said after a visit to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he posted this on Twіtter.

"I was touched by the strength and courage of the people of Ukraine. My message to them is simple: we will not surrender," the Secretary General noted. - The UN will redouble its efforts to save lives and reduce human suffering. In this war, as in all wars, civilians always pay the highest price.

