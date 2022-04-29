Another mass grave of about 900 civilians was found in Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupants - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said law enforcers discovered another mass grave of about nine hundred civilians on the territory of Kyiv region, which was under Russian occupation in March.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in іnterview with the Polish media.

The president noted: ¦"International institutions are really slow sometimes and sometimes you can't find someone - I mean you can't bring them to justice (for lack of some kind of evidence - ed.), even though there are witnesses, even though everyone saw it. But nevertheless they take away traces (of their crimes - ed.) - the mobile crematoria that the Russians brought in and burned people, corpses.

But nevertheless, they (investigators - ed.) search and find. Imagine: there were so many killed that despite the fact that they burned (some of the corpses in the crematoria - ed.), they found the grave of 900 people again in the Kyiv region. 900 people!

No one knows how many people died. There will be consequences, there will be an investigation, and then there will be a census. It is necessary to find all these people (those who died at the hands of the Russian occupants - ed.) - we do not know how many!

The President added that the Ukrainian authorities calculated that occupants had illegally deported around 500,000 Ukrainians to Russia.

He assured that Ukrainian prosecutors and law enforcers will definitely find and condemn all Russian occupants involved in crimes against civilians. However, it is important for Ukraine to recognize internationally that the Russians committed such crimes and Russia must bear historical responsibility for this criminal war.

