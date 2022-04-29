Risk that any negotiations with Russians will be closed is very high, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky says there are high risks of terminating negotiations with the Russian side.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Zelensky stated this in an іnterview with Polish media.

"The risks of completely shutting down any conversations (with Russians - ed.) are very high. It is because of the consequences that Russia leaves behind, wherever they are, and they' re roughly the same. It feels like they have a methodology for killing, and they still act in these or those territories that we de-occupy and see," he emphasized.

According to the President, the process of negotiations with the Russian side is now "too slow".

Read more: Belief in results of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is losing every day, - Zelensky

"Because there is some level of presence and dialogue in the video format by representatives of the delegation. They talk, they touch on some issues. But ... if I am interested in the opinion of our side, our delegation, we are interested in what our diplomats and our negotiators have prepared, then there I did not want us to play this political one-actor theater. They talk about something there, but we know that one person ultimately decides everything", - said Zelensky.

In his opinion, only direct negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia are required to resolve important issues.

"When they confirm something, for example, an exchange - I don't believe it. They confirm some civil exchange, and then something goes wrong. Once, twice, three times. This shows that they have one person in charge. And therefore only direct negotiations and direct agreements on something will be implemented. This is my belief and the final understanding of this whole process," Zelensky stressed.

Read more: Authorities of Russian Federation publicly admit that defeat in conditions of sanctions waits in near future, - Center of Counteraction to Misinformation