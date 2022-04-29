ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5109 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 748 12

In Eastern direction on April 29, 4 occupant attacks were repulsed, 173 Russians, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 5 drones were destroyed - OС "East"

схід,оту

The Operational Command "East" announced the results of the confrontation with the Russian occupants on April 29.

According to Censor.НЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of OC.

The report notes: "During the day, April 29, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops carried out 4 attacks. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 173; tanks - 4; IFVs - 5; APCs - 2; - 13; artillery systems - 5; mortar crews - 2; UAVs - 5".

Read more: In Eastern direction on April 28, enemy launched 3 attacks, destroyed 42 occupants, 3 tanks, 2 drones - OC "East"

Author: 

atack (204) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3014)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 