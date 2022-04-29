In Eastern direction on April 29, 4 occupant attacks were repulsed, 173 Russians, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 5 drones were destroyed - OС "East"
The Operational Command "East" announced the results of the confrontation with the Russian occupants on April 29.
According to Censor.НЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of OC.
The report notes: "During the day, April 29, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops carried out 4 attacks. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 173; tanks - 4; IFVs - 5; APCs - 2; - 13; artillery systems - 5; mortar crews - 2; UAVs - 5".
