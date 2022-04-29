In Donbass on April 29, 14 enemy attacks were repelled, 11 tanks, 7 artillery systems, 27 units of armored vehicles and one aircraft were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated by the рress center of JFO Staff.

The message notes: "During the current day, April 29, the servicemen of the United Forces grouping successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 11 tanks, 7 artillery systems, 27 armored vehicles, one armored fighting vehicle and 14 enemy vehicles.

Air Defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one aircraft and 7 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to bravely and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".

