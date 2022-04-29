Zelensky about Kyiv shelling during Guterres' visit: Humiliation of UN left without strong response

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the shelling of Kyiv during the visit of UN Secretary General António Guterres.

This was stated by the Head of State in a video message, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The rubble continues to be removed in Kyiv, where Russian missiles struck yesterday, during a visit by UN Secretary General António Guterres. It is a shame, but Russia's deliberate and brutal humiliation of the United Nations was left without a powerful response.

Today it became known that a Russian missile struck an apartment building in Kyiv and killed Vera Girich, a journalist working for "Radio Svoboda". She became the twenty-third media worker whose life has been cut short by the Russian invasion since February 24. My condolences to all the family, all the relatives. Eternal memory to all the victims of this war!" - he emphasized.

Read more: We will not give up - UN Secretary General Guterres wrote letter to Ukrainians after his visit to Kyiv