Plans are being developed for different variants of duration of war, - Arakhamia

Ukraine is developing plans to adapt to different variants of the duration of the war.

This was stated by the Head of the "Servant of the People" fraction David Arakhamia, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Of course, all of us Ukrainians want to win in the near future, and we don't want to now, even think about a long-term scenario that could last for years. Unfortunately, world experience shows that there have been few wars that ended in a few weeks or months," he said.

According to Arakhamia, Ukraine has to take into account all the time scenarios for the end of the war and adapt its activities to different scenarios.

"The Institute for Strategic Studies is now working on the development of all scenarios for the duration of the war, and appropriate plans are being prepared to adapt them to different circumstances. That is, we have to take into account the risks and the scenarios that may exist. Still, we believe in the Victory of the AFU, and we will be able to kick the enemy out in the near future," he summed up.

