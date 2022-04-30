For April 29, 1 plane and 9 drones of Russian occupants were defeated, - Air Forces

During the day on April 29, 10 air targets of the Russian occupants were hit.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in official Facebook of Air Forces Command.

The report notes: "One Su-25 attack aircraft and 9 "Orlan-10" drones at once of the occupiers on April 29 destroyed the air defenses of the Army and Air Force, using various means of defeat, including portable foreign-made anti-aircraft missile systems."

