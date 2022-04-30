Racists continue attempts to seize control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions, have no success, hostilities continue, - General Staff

Противник продовжує спроби наступу у Східній операційній зоні, зокрема перегрупування та посилення угруповань військ.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the enemy didn't take active action in the Volyn and Polissya areas. In the Seversky direction, enemy units fired on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Kindrativka, Katerynivka, Svarkove, and Bilokopytove.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions and inflicting fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces. Some units of the Eastern Military District are moving from the territory of the Belgorod region to the area of ​​the city of Izyum.

Watch more: Russians are trying to conduct offensive in Lyman, Severodonetsk and Popasna directions, - General Staff on situation in Donbas on April 29. VIDEO

Russian units tried to launch an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Sulyhivka and Dovhenke but were unsuccessful. To cover the groups of its troops in the Kharkiv and Izyum directions, the enemy is trying to deploy forces and means of air defense.

In the Eastern Operational Zone, the enemy continues to advance on the Lymansky (in the areas of Yampil, Ozerne, Lyman), Severodonetsk, where it is trying to complete the capture of Rubizhne, Popasnyansky (in the direction of Kalinovo and Popasna) and Kurakhiv (Olenivka and Novomykhailivka). There is no success, the fighting continues.

Artillery shelling of units of our troops doesn't stop in the Zaporizhia direction.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy didn't conduct active offensive operations. Isolated shelling of the positions of units of our troops is recorded.

Read more: Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on April 29

In the Bessarabian direction without significant changes.

In the Nikolaev direction, the enemy intensified air reconnaissance in the operational depth of defensive positions of the Armed forces of Ukraine, probably, for the purpose of revealing the existence and character of the actions of reserves.

During the previous day, the air defense units of the Air Force and the Land Forces hit ten air targets: one plane and nine Orlan-10 operational-tactical drones.

Over the past 24hrs, 14 enemy attacks, 11 tanks, 7 artillery systems, 28 units of armored vehicles and 14 vehicles have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.