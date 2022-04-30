NATO fighters have risen to intercept Russian aircraft over Black and Baltic Seas

Over the past four days, NATO fighters have taken off several times to intercept Russian aircraft near the airspace of the Allies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Alliance Air Force Command.

NATO radars say they have detected several unidentified aircraft over the Baltic and Black Seas since Tuesday 26 April. In response, the Joint Air Traffic Control Centers in Udine, Germany, and Torrejon, Spain, have deployed fighters in the respective regions to intercept and identify these aircraft.

"Rapid fighter jets from Poland, Denmark, France, and Spain have been taking to the air in the Baltics at various times since Tuesday to secure Allied airspace. Romanian and British rapid-fire fighters have been hoisted in the Black Sea region to identify unidentified targets approaching Allied airspace, "the statement said.

Read more: AFU has entered new phase - switching to NATO standard - Kuleba