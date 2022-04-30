United States will send more than ten planes with military aid to Ukraine during day. 60% of planned M777 howitzers have already been delivered - Pentagon

More than a dozen planes with military aid to Ukraine will fly from the United States to Europe within a day.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense of the USA declared it in the evening on April 29, transferring Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

It will include 155 mm howitzers and shells, Phoenix Ghost Tactical drones, and radars.

Most of the 90 promised M777 howitzers have already arrived in Ukraine: "Ukraine already has about 60% of the 90 M777 howitzers planned for delivery."

"We really believe that these howitzers will be ... very, very effective aid in the battle of Donbas, which, as we have seen, is highly dependent on long-range fire, including artillery, on both sides," a Pentagon spokesman said.

The US Department of Defense suggests that this phase of the war in Ukraine may last long enough: both sides are well acquainted with the area, and the Russians also have shorter lines of supply and communication and more people. They are also trying to learn from their mistakes and are now moving more carefully than in February and March.

The Pentagon added that almost 20 deliveries from seven countries had been made to Ukraine in recent hours. Assistance packages include mines, small-caliber shells, 122-mm rockets, helmets, and body armor.

The agency noted that the United States is training the Ukrainian military to use the M777 outside Ukraine. In addition, the Americans will teach the operation of Phoenix Ghost drones and M113 armored personnel carriers.