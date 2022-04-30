Russians shot dead two evacuation buses in Popasna. There is no connection with people

Additional evacuation buses came under fire from the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in Popasna in the Luhansk region.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Luhansk Regional Military Administration with reference to information from the head of the Popasna Military-Civil Administration Mykola Khanatov.

"Yesterday we evacuated 31 people from Popasna. There were many more people willing, so we sent two more buses to the city. It is known that they reached the settlement and came under fire from the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group. Buses were shot. There is no connection with the people who were in the vehicle and organized the evacuation, "Mykola Khanatov said.

Khanatov reports that the army of the Russian Federation methodically kills the city and cynically kills the Russian-speaking population of Popasna. Every day civilians die, and every day Russians destroy buildings. There are street fights in the city center. There are people in shelters, but due to constant shelling, it is not possible to evacuate them or deliver humanitarian aid.

In addition, according to Khanatov, there are cases when the enemy forcibly takes Popasna residents to the occupied territory.