Russia tried to exchange deported civilian Ukrainians for prisoners of war, - Vereshchuk

Moscow tried to exchange civilian Ukrainians for Russian troops, which is prohibited by the Geneva Convention. The Ukrainian side refused.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment to the BBC by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

"There is growing evidence that Russia forcibly deported large numbers of civilians across the border after invading the country in February."

Vereshchuk said they were being used as hostages.

"So they took all these hostages - civilians, women, local council workers - to try to use them," she said.

"We know that there are more than a thousand hostages, including almost 500 women… We know that they are in prisons and pre-trial detention centers in Kursk, Bryansk, Ryazan, Rostov," she added.

Russia also delayed the return of women civilians: "We are pulling women (out of captivity - ed.) almost with forceps. Now we refuse to exchange without women on the list. In this way, we are trying to somehow save our and other civilians. "

According to her, during the last exchange, nine civilians were sent back with serious injuries, including amputations in Russia.

"In this exchange were severely injured - amputated limbs, sepsis, and other serious injuries," - said Vereshchuk.

"There were obvious signs of torture. The stories they told us were horrible," she said.