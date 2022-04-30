In morning army of Russian Federation fired at two villages in Dnepropetrovsk region, - chairman of regional council Lukashuk

On Saturday, April 30, the outskirts of Velyka Kostromka in the Kryvyi Rih district and one of the villages of the Synelnykiv district of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under Russian fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk.

"Tonight in the region was calm. And in the morning they received a" hello "from the occupiers: the enemy fired on the outskirts of Velyka Kostromka in the Kryvyi Rih region. They aimed at the fields, and none of the people were injured. One of the villages in the Synelnykiv district bordering the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions was also shelled. Information on the destruction and casualties is being clarified, "he said.

