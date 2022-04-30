Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 23.2 thousand people, 190 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 1008 tanks and 2,445 armored vehicles. PHOTO

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 30, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 23.2 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 23200 (+200) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1008 (+22) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2445 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 436 (+1) units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 151 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 77 (+4) units,

aircraft - 190 (+1) units,

helicopters - 155 (+0) units,

automotive equipment - 1701 (+6) units,

ships/boats - 8 (+0) units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76 (+0),

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 232 (+4).

Special equipment - 32 (+1).

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4 (+0).

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Izium direction. The data are being clarified. Fight the occupier! Together we will win! Our strength is in the truth!", - said in the General Staff.