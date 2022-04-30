During day in Kharkiv 3 shelling. Enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in direction of Suligovka and Dovgenky, - Synehubiv

At night, Russian troops continued shelling Kharkiv, including the easternmost residential areas of Saltivka and Northern Saltivka. 1 person, unfortunately, is injured.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, the Russian occupation forces fired only three artillery shells at Kharkiv. This is due to our Armed Forces, which have combat success, military operations are underway," he said.

According to Sinegubov, Izyum remains a hot spot. The enemy made an attempt to launch an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Sulyhivka and Dovhenke. They were unsuccessful, as the Armed Forces defended and inflicted heavy losses on the Russians.

"We are working around the clock to restore critical infrastructure. We continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Kharkiv and the community of the region. Despite the reduction in the number of shellings, we ask Kharkiv residents to be careful and not to leave shelters unnecessarily.

This weekend, on memorial days, refrain from visiting cemeteries and mass gatherings. Hold on, believe in the Armed Forces. Ukraine will win," he said.

