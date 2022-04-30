In Mariupol, Russian occupiers are resettling unknown people in houses of residents, - City Council

In Mariupol, Russian occupiers are resettling unknown people in the houses of residents who have left the city.

The Mariupol city council reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"They take away - give to others! Unknown people are settled in the houses of Mariupol residents. This was reported by a resident of the Mariupol village of Stary Krym. Unknown people are being settled in the houses of the owners who left the occupied territory. Such permission is issued by the so-called settlement council which works under the flag of "DNR", - it is told in the message of the City Council.

"I found out earlier that people live in me, but because there is no connection with relatives, I hoped that it was a sister from 23 districts.

But today I was told that the village council permitted certain people. I can't imagine what this could be like in the world of civilization. It hurts to realize that this is happening in our hometown," the woman complained.

The City Council noted that this is not an isolated case when the invaders settle in other people's houses and apartments those people who were left without a roof over their heads. Moreover, when the owners come for their belongings, the new residents may not give them away.

This indicates that total arbitrariness and lawlessness prevail in the occupied territories, the Mariupol City Council stressed.