Buses shot down by Russians in Popasna: in one found - empty and traces of blood, another couldn't be found, - Haidai

Details of the shelling by the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group of evacuation vehicles in Popasna in the Luhansk region have become known.

The chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

Details of the event were told by one of the volunteers who managed to escape, he was able to get in touch, but it is unknown at this time where he is. According to him, the Russians aimed at the bus and hit it in the back.

"Several groups of Ukrainian servicemen visited the place where the evacuation vehicle was shot but found only one damaged bus, there were no people in it, only traces of blood. The second bus, which was carrying humanitarian aid and was supposed to pick up people on the way back, was not found, there is no connection with the driver," Serhiy Haidai said.

There is no reliable information on the number of victims and survivors yet. Serhiy Haidai stressed that this evacuation vehicle, buses with the inscription "School" regularly traveled to Popasna with the sole purpose - to deliver humanitarian aid and take people to safety.

In general, the situation in Popasna is very serious, street fights continue, and many civilians are still in hiding.